UP Floods: 3 Dead, 232 Houses Destroyed In 24 Hrs

Lucknow: Flooding and heavy downpour in Uttar Pradesh has resulted in the death of three people and destruction of as many as 232 houses in various parts of Uttar Pradesh in a span of 24 hours.

Speaking to the media, an officer while taking stock of the situation in the flood-hit area told media that they are working day and night in order to provide relief material to the victims. He also said that the government has distributed dry grains to the people with the help of boats, as the roads are waterlogged due to heavy rains.

"We are hopeful that the water level will decrease in the next four to five days if the rains stop. Today, we have distributed dry gains via boats but in the upcoming days we will send all the relief material by a tractor, the moment the roads get de-clogged," he said. The official urged people to donate mosquito nets and repellant creams to flood-hit victims. He also said that scores of medical camps will be set up in the coming days for people as there are dire chances that floods will increase the transmission of communicable diseases such as typhoid, fever and cholera. On Friday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conducted an aerial survey to take stock of the situation in flood-affected areas of Unnao, Kanpur and Farrukhabad. Apart from Uttar Pradesh, the adjacent states of Delhi, Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh have also experienced heavy rainfall in the past several days. (ANI)