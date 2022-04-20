UP Farmers Agricultural Scientists To Interact Through Govt's Video Conference Programme

Lucknow: As part of government's endeavour to double farmers' income in the state, the Uttar Pradesh Agriculture Department has organised a video conference programme where farmers will interact with scientists.

"Named as 'Kisaano ki baat, vyagyaniko ke saath' (farmers' conversation with scientists), the programme will be held on Tuesday in the form of a video conference from Lucknow," UP Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi told PTI on Monday. "Agricultural scientists will be interacting with farmers at the NIC (National Informatics Centre) room in each of the 75 districts," the minister said. The live interaction will also be made available to all the Krishi Vigyan Kendras in the state so that large number of farmers could benefit from it. Two farmers along with two agriculture scientists will be present throughout the conference in Lucknow, the minister added. He said the initiative will help provide practical solutions and remedies to the problems highlighted by the farmers.

"Two farmers, Ram Sharan Verma from Barabanki and Bharat Bhushan Tyagi of Bulandshahr, are likely to participate in the video conference along with two agricultural scientists," Shahi said. He added that efforts are also being made to live stream the programme. PTI