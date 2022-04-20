UP farmer commits suicide fearing coronavirus infection

Mathura (Uttar Pradesh): A farmer from a Mathura village, who was suffering from fever and cold, committed suicide to ''save his entire village from being infected with coronavirus'', said police.

The deceased, Mahendra Singh, 36, had ''assumed'' that he was suffering from novel coronavirus without undergoing any medical test. His is the fourth such suicide in the state.

Singh, a resident of the Mundesi village under Highway police jurisdiction, ended his life by jumping into a well from where his body was fished out on Tuesday.

According to his nephew, Hakim Singh, the farmer had been suffering from fever and cold since the past two days.

He assumed that he was suffering from Corona virus and then committed suicide.

Circle officer Varun Kumar said, "The victim committed suicide out of fear of spreading the disease. His post-mortem report is yet available."

Earlier on March 24, a young man who had been suffering from fever and cough, committed suicide in Kanpur by hanging himself because he feared he was suffering from coronavirus.

Last month, in two separate incidents, two youths had committed suicide in Hapur and Bareilly because they also believed that they were suffering from the deadly virus.

