UP Farmer Commits Suicide After Rain Destroys Crops

A 27-year-old farmer hanged himself to death at his home in Jatau village following a massive damage to his crops due to heavy rains.Satyendra Kumar had sown chilly on his 3-bigha land and had taken another 20 bigha on rent. His crop was destroyed due to rains.Satyendra was the father of two boys, a two-year-old and a six-month-old.He was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his room.Firozabad district administration has assured help to the family of the farmer.According to the people of his village, Satyendra was in a state of shock after the destruction of his crop. They said that he was heavily in debt and was reeling under pressure to pay it off, which he hoped to do through earnings from the chilly crop.Satyendra's elder brother Yatendra Kumar said, "Satyendra was not eating properly for the past few days, and rarely talked to us. He was in debt and the loss disturbed him deeply."Expressing shock, he added, "We were completely unaware that he would take this extreme step. He has left two little kids behind."Sub-divisional magistrate Manoj Kumar Singh said, "We are investigating the matter. Assessment of the crop loss caused due to rainfall is being conducted. We will ensure that the family gets required assistance."Last month, a 42-year-old farmer died of a heart attack in the Narkhi block of Firozabad district, after his wheat and mustard crop was destroyed by rainfall and hailstorm. Rameshwar Kumar, whose body was found in a field on January 18, had sown potato on 10 bigha land and taken on rent another 15 Bigha on which wheat was sown. —IANS