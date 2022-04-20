UP Fails To Meet Toilet Construction Target Under Swachch India Plan

Lucknow: Due to paucity of funds, the Uttar Pradesh government could not meet the target of construction of 78.64 lakh toilets in the state under the Swachch India programme.

This was stated in minister Bhupendra Choudhury in reply to a question of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) member Ritesh Pandey in the state assembly.

The minister said of the targetted 78.64 lakh toilets, around 10 lakh toilets had been constructed by private players and 24.36 lakh by the government at a cost of Rs 290 crores.

The minister announced that some funds have been provided through the state government's supplementary budget, which will enable the government to accomplish the target. In another question, state parliamentary affairs minister Suresh Kumar Khanna turned down the demand of the members to provide free education to all the students of the state.

The minister said students attending government schools do not have to pay fees till eighth standard and, thereafter, tuition fee is waived off till standard XII.

"We have no proposal to waive student fee of the CBSE or ISCE board schools," the minister said, while adding that the government would be bringing a Bill to regulate the fees being charged by schools and colleges in the state.

In response to a question of Samajwadi Party member Narendra Verma, the government declined to hike the legislators' area development fund from Rs1.50 crore to Rs5 crore.

However, leader of the Opposition and SP member Ram Govind Choudhury demanded that the legislators' area development fund should be abolished as it was bringing a bad name to the legislators as a result of alleged kickbacks.

"Instead, the government should provide funds in the districts and the works should be completed by the government agencies on the recommendation of the respective legislators," Choudhury suggested.

Parliamentary affairs minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said there was no such proposal before the government to abolish or hike the legislators' area development fund. The state government also assured the House that very soon a scheme would be launched to house stray animals. "We have made seven guashalas in Bundelkhand region and such gaushalas will be set up in other areas soon," he said. UNI