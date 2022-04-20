UP Expressways Industrial Development Authority team inspects land for defence corridor in UP's Aligarh

Aligarh: A team of Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) inspected land for defence corridor in Aligarh on August 17. The Additional Chief Secretary of Home Department in UP Government, Awanish K Awasthi was part of the inspection team. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Aligarh, Satish Gautam also accompanied him in the inspection. This is the first nod of defence corridor. There are total 6 nods including-Lucknow, Kanpur, Agra, Jhansi, Chitrakoot and Aligarh. ANI