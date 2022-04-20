UP Excise Dept Goes Strict Against Shops Selling Liquor Above MRP

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh excise department has taken action against liquor shops selling liquor above MRP and suspended licence of a wholesaler in Kanpur for selling country made liquor during the lock down period. State excise commissioner P. Guruprasad said on Saturday as per the order no liquor can be sold over the fixed MRP by any licensee. In this sequence departmental officers were directed to investigate the sale of liquor at rates higher than the prescribed MRP.

"After the opening of liquor shops from May 4, a total of 19 cases of over-rating have been caught till May 8," he said in a statement issued here.

Along with, the Excise Commissioner said that in Kanpur, due to illegal sale and the opening of warehouse on March 26,2020 during the lockdown period a first information report was filed under the relevant sections of the IPC and the Excise Act at Govind Nagar police station against the wholesale licensee of country liquor (CL-2) Manish Jaiswal and the aforesaid wholesale license has been suspended. The Excise Commissioner has also informed that a Special Enforcement Drive is being conducted against illegal liquor in the state from March 25. During the drive, 127 cases has been registered in the state till May 8, in which 2,359 Litre illegal liquor was seized and 4 persons were sent to jail. In order to fully control the illegal liquor business in the state, the departmental officers have been instructed to carry out continuous operations and take effective action on the manufacture, sale, transport and smuggling of illegal liquor, he said. UNI