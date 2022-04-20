UP Enforces Curfew-Like Situation In Hot Spots Of 15 Districts Till Apr 15

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh taking strict step to control spread of Coronavirus in the state, on Wednesday enforced curfew like situation in all the hot spots in 15 sensitive districts with immediate effect, suspending all activities in these places till April 15.

UP Additional Chief Secretary (home) Avanish Awasthi said here that the hot spots of the districts which have six or more positive cases would be sealed and even media would not be allowed in these areas.

All banks and other establishments would also not be operational in the hot spot areas.

He further said that only the hot spots would be sealed and not the entire district.

The highest hotspots were in Agra where 22 localities would be sealed followed by 13 in Ghaziabad, 12 in Gautam Buddha Nagar and Lucknow, 10 in Kanpur, four in Varanasi, three in Shamli, seven in Meerut, three each in Bulandshahr, Basti and Ferozabad, four each in Saharanpur and Maharajganj, one each in Sitapur and Bareilly.

Mr Awasthi stated that sealing the areas was already being done for past three days but now it was strictly followed.

State DGP R C Awasthi said that curfew like situation would prevail in these hot spot localities and no one would be allowed to cone out of the house.

He further said that till date 1573 people of Tabligli Jamaat were identified in the state in which 1268 people have been sent on quarantine.

"We have found that 265 people of Jamaat were out if the stare and the state government have informed the stats where there location were found have been informed," the DGP stated.

He further stated that 323 foreigners of the Jamaat were also in quarantine in the state.

State chief secretary R K Tiwari has also sent a SOS to all the 15 districts to enforce the lock down with full restrictions. In his letter, the CS has said that all the passes issued should be reviewed while shops and mandis should be closed.

"No person should be allowed to come out of the houses while essentials good to be delivered in their houses by the government ," he said.

Mr Tiwari further said that all the houses in the hot spot should be thoroughly checked while sanitization should be done in the entire area in a big way.

"The workers engaged for essential services should be transported in a pool vehicle to minimise the use of private vehicles," he added. The districts to go for total lock down were Lucknow, Agra, Ghaziabad ,Gautambudh nagar, Kanpur, Varanasi, Shamli ,Meerut, Bareilly, Bulandshahar, Firozabad, Maharajganj, Sitapur, Saharanpur and Basti. UNI