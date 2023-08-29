UP Emerged From Period Of Darkness, Moved Towards Development Under PM's Leadership: Yogi

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has moved towards becoming a developed, emerging economy from a period of BIMARU state under the previous governments, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Tuesday.

The chief minister said that the absence of political will in previous governments led to a decline in the state's economy.

"Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, Uttar Pradesh has moved towards becoming developed, emerging from a period of darkness and 'BIMARU' state. Uttar Pradesh will soon become the leading economy of the country," Adityanath said, while addressing the FICCI National Executive meeting at Taj Hotel in Gomti Nagar.

The state has moved up to the second position from the fourth spot in Ease of Doing Business, which shows the government's desire of progress in the last six years, Adityanath said in a statement here.

He said the first requirement for investment in any state is security, which the UP government has understood very well. "The state remains free from criminal activities, committing acts like kidnapping for ransom is not possible and no goon can threaten or collect money," he said.

Through the establishment of an Anti-Land Mafia Task Force, a land bank has been created for industrial use, freeing 64,000 hectares from encroachments by land mafia, the chief minister said. There are favourable opportunities for the industry as Uttar Pradesh is a revenue-surplus state, he said.

The western region had its own infrastructure, but eastern UP and Bundelkhand were deprived of all this, he said, adding that the scenario has changed today.

In 2016, the Centre had to supply water through tankers in Bundelkhand, whereas water reaches every house from the tap now, he said. According to Adityanath, the Global Investors Summit held this year has attracted investment proposals of over Rs 36 lakh crore, which is a symbol of faith towards the state.

"The once-declining MSME sector has undergone remarkable progress in the present market. The One District One Product initiative, initially introduced within the state, has now been adopted as a nationwide plan by the Government of India. This scheme has established the state as a manufacturing hub. Notably, the export of the state has reached about Rs 2 lakh crore," he said.

The chief minister appealed to people of the industry associated with FICCI to collectively play their part in the development of the state, the statement said. —PTI