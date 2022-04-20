UP elephant numbers up by 120 in 3 yrs

Lucknow: The elephant population has grown in Uttar Pradesh. The state forest department which carried out a census for elephants, has recorded 352 elephants in the state.

According to data, 149 elephants are in Dudhwa Tiger Reserve, 82 in Amangarh Tiger Reserve, 103 in the Bijnor range, 103 in Shivalik forest range, and 18 elephants were found in the Saharanpur region.

According to the last census, which was carried out in 2017, only 232 elephants were found in the five state reserves. This means that the elephant population has grown by 120 in three years.

The latest census was carried out in three phases after three years in coordination with the authorities of Uttarakhand.

While Uttarakhand also conducted a census using drones for the first time, Uttar Pradesh has not adopted the technique yet.

The conservator of the Uttar Pradesh Forest Department Mukesh Kumar confirmed the census figures.

