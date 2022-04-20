UP Electricity Consumer Council Raises Objections On Power Tariff

Lucknow: Raising several objections upon the power tariff before the Uttar Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission, the State Electricity Consumer Council appealed for a new tariff category between one and a half rupees for the poor consumers receiving free electricity connection under the Saubhagya Yojana.

Consumer Council President Avadhesh Kumar Verma met the regulatory commission secretary Sanjay Srivastava on Wednesday and presented him the objection.

In their objection, the consumer council raised the issue of decreasing the electricity tariff on the basis of a reduction of 54 paisa per unit of production cost on the basis of the judgment pronounced in its two pending petitions. A demand for immediately ending the current regulatory surcharge of 4.28 per cent to extend regulatory benefits to the consumers has also been raised.

The Council also introduced legal facts to eliminate the fixed charge of domestic-urban consumers and to eliminate the minimum charge of commercial electricity consumers.

Levelling allegations against the Power Corporation on behalf of the Council, he said that from a loss of 77 crores in the year 2000, the power companies were now in a loss of Rs 85 thousand crores. Not making the consumers bear the brunt of the inadequacies of the power companies, the Council has provided strong proofs given for the reduction in power tariffs.

Amongst the objections raised by the Council, the major pointed out to the fact that electricity companies made tall claims of improvement but there was no explanation for how the loss of Rs 77 crores now stood at an estimated Rs 85,000 crore. Earlier, 400 people lost their lives due to electric accidents in Uttar Pradesh, and now about 958 people had lost their lives. Electricity companies are talking about providing electricity for 24 hours each, but the total capacity of the distribution transformers at 33 KV level has been reported to be 44677 MVA i.e. the capacity of the system is about 3 crores 79 lakh kw, whereas the number of total electricity subscribers by September 2018 stood at approximately 2 crore 21 lakhs and the loads accepted by them, which was taken by the consumers was 5 crores- 4.5 lakh kw.

In this case, there is a gap of about 2 crores between the capacity of the corporation and the load taken by the consumers. Apart from this, 25 percent of electricity theft goes into loss. In such a situation, objections were raised on the system running on a ratio of one-on-one diversification factor in summers during the peak hours.

The Council blamed the power companies and said that even after the passage of law in 2006, no compensation had been provided to the consumers by the electricity companies under various provisions.

Describing the current electricity rate of rural unmetered domestic electricity consumers at Rs 400 per kilowatt as arbitrary, the demand for heavy reduction in the current electricity rate was stated. The Consumer Council further said that the state's energy minister had given the benefit of Rs 3400 crore in the Legislative Assembly on the basis of reduction in cost of production and reduction in line loss and therefore, the power rates should be reduced automatically. At least 2 per cent rebate should be given to electricity consumers who deposit electricity bills on time. UNI