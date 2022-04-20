UP Elections: Yogi Accuses Akhilesh Yadav For Propagating Riots

Ahead of the fifth phase of polling for Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday took a dig at the Samajwadi Party alleging that the party propagates riots."Decide what kind of government you want, one that propagates riots or the one that frees you from them and works for the welfare of poor people", said Adityanath while addressing a rally in Barabanki.Adityanath promised free electricity for the farmers and scooty for girls after the BJP returns to power in the state. "We will give free scooty to girls and free electricity to farmers. We will get express highways and colleges constructed," he added. Attacking the previous Samajwadi Party on electricity supply, the Chief Minister said, "Uninterrupted power supply to every household with the establishment of power sub-station in Ramnagar area of Barabanki at a cost of Rs 63.87 crores. Parivarvaadis (Samajwadi Party) used to discriminate during government, but the BJP government has ensured equal power supply in every district."He said that the BJP government has implemented projects related to the construction of bridges and roads while taking flood protection measures at an amount of Rs 36.22 crore in the Ramnagar area of Barabanki. "In the Ramnagar area of Barabanki, projects related to bridge construction, road construction and flood protection have been implemented at an amount of Rs 36.22 crores. The previous governments used to turn a blind eye to the problems of the people, but the BJP government has implemented them by making plans accordingly," added the UP CM.The Uttar Pradesh CM while addressing another rally in Bahraich, stated that the BJP government, extracted money from the mafias and it is now being utilized for welfare schemes in the state. "We have made highways, medical colleges and expressways. The money extracted from mafias are being used for welfare schemes in the state," he added.Adityanath said that amount given to girls under Mukhayamantri Kanya Sumangla Yojana would be increased Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000 while the among given for the marriage would be increased from Rs 51,000 to Rs 1 lakh. "Under Mukhayamantri Kanya Sumangla Yojana Rs 15,000 is now being given to daughters which will be increased to Rs 25,000 while the amount given for their marriages will be increased from Rs 51,000 to Rs 1 lakh," the CM said in Bahraich. The fifth phase of voting in Uttar Pradesh will take place on February 27 when 60 assembly constituencies will go to the polls. —ANI