UP Elections: BJP Asks MPs To Work With Ground Workers, Complete Vaccination Process In Constituencies

With an eye on the upcoming Assembly elections, BJP leadership prepped the Uttar Pradesh MPs about their role in the poll-bound state. During the first day of the two-day meeting at Delhi Constitution Club, BJP asked the UP MPs to complete the COVID-19 vaccination drives on time and make provisions to control the third wave of pandemic.Subrat Pathak, General Secretary of BJP, Uttar Pradesh, who is also MP from Unnao, said the party leadership asked them to appoint a male and female trained healthcare volunteer in every village to help in treating COVID-19 patients. "In today's meeting, discussions were held about the upcoming programs of our organization and what will be the role of all our MPs in them. There was also a discussion regarding vaccination. We were asked to ensure vaccination was completed and all the people in our constituency received a second dose. Also, in every village, we were asked to appoint one-one trained woman, a man health volunteer so that if there is a possibility of a third wave, then they can help in treatment. He have to be equipped with a complete kit to deal with COVID," said Pathak.According to Meerut MP Rajendra Agrawal, BJP leadership asked MPs to work shoulder to shoulder with ground workers to take both state and Central governments' work to every citizen. "BJP has been working for 12 months. It does not only worry about elections, as public service is the motto of our organization. We remain active even when there is no election. But now as elections are coming in Uttar Pradesh, so naturally there was a discussion regarding them in the meeting. For next six-seven months, till elections are held in February-March, our MPs will also be active shoulder to shoulder with ground workers," said Agrawal.He said the same things will be discussed on the second day of the meeting on Thursday. "All of us will play our role as workers within the framework of the organization. The main thing is that the work that we have done, the work that our government has done, Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, will continue as it was going. Under the BJP government in four and a half years, Uttar Pradesh has developed a lot. We will win the next election on the basis of the work done by our government," he added.The UP BJP MPs meeting was chaired by party president JP Nadda and was attended by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. BJP UP president Swatantra Dev Singh, along with Sunil Bansal, general secretary (organization) and BJP in charge of the state Radha Mohan Singh were also present in the meeting. —ANI