UP Elections 2017: With assets worth Rs 23 crore, Aparna Yadav is richest candidate

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav`s younger daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav is the richest among those who filed their nominations for the third phase of high-voltage Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.





Aparna, the Samajwadi Party candidate from Lucknow Cantt assembly constituency, is pitted against Bharatiya Janata Party`s (BJP) Rita Bahuguna Joshi.





The affidavit filed by Aparna in Lucknow yesterday states that she and her husband Prateek Yadav own total assets worth Rs. 22.95 crore, which includes a swanky Lamborghini costing around Rs 5.23 crore.





The high-end machine is owned by her husband, Aparna doesn`t have any vehicle in her name.





For purchasing the car, Prateek has taken Rs 4.5 crore loan from the Union Bank of India, Gomtinagar, the affidavit states.





Aparna`s jewellery collection is worth Rs 1.88 crore.





She has not invested in NSS, postal savings or insurance policies albeit her husband has invested Rs 7.96 lakh in three insurance policies.





The couple has filed their income tax returns for the financial year 2015-16.





The total income shown by Aparna is Rs 50.18 lakh while Prateek`s income is Rs. 1.47 crore.





Aparna`s assets include movable assets worth Rs 3.27 crore and immovable assets worth Rs. 12.5 lakh.





In the affidavit, she also mentioned that her spouse Prateek Yadav owns property worth Rs 20 crore.





The loan and dues on Aparna is of about Rs. 8.54 lakh while Prateek has Rs 8 crore loan including Rs 81.50 lakh from step brother and chief minister Akhilesh Yadav.





Besides Aparna, 73 other candidates from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and others filed their nominations yesterday.





ANI



