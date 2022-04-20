UP E-Way Bill On GST From Apr 15

Lucknow: After suspending the much required e-way bill under the GST regime for a fortnight, Uttar Pradesh government would now enforce the e-way bill, the mechanism to check tax evasion under the new tax regime Goods and Services Tax (GST), from April 15.

The e- way bill was to be enforced from April 1 in the country except for UP and some other select states.

On Tuesday, the Centre issued a notification to enforce the e-way Bill system for Intra-station movement of Goods in five states including Uttar Pradesh from April 15. Official here said that as per the decision of GST Council, e-Way Bill system for all inter-State movement of goods was rolled out from April 1, 2018. It further said that E-Way Bills are getting generated successfully and till April 9, 2018 more than 63 lakh e-Way Bills have been successfully generated.

Along with UP, other four states where the e-way bills would be generated are Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Kerala and Telangana.

Officials said that with the roll-out of e-Way Bill system in these states, it is expected that trade and industry will be further facilitated in so far as the transport of goods is concerned, thereby eventually paving the way for a nation-wide single e-Way Bill system.

They said that trade and industry and transporters located in these states may obtain registration/ enrolment on e-Way Bill portal namely https://www.ewaybillgst.gov.in at the earliest without waiting for the last date.

Earlier UP government had suspended the e-way Bill on March 31, 2018 till further orders.

The GST Council, earlier in March had decided on a staggered rollout of the e-way bill starting with inter-state from April 1 and intra-state from April 15. Businesses and transporters moving goods worth over Rs 50,000 from one state to another will have to carry an electronic or e-way bill from April 1.

Touted as an anti-evasion measure that would help boost tax collections by clamping down on trade that currently happens on cash basis, the e-way bill provision of the Goods and services tax (GST) was first introduced on February 1 this year. E-way bill is basically a movement challan. It is an electronic way bill for movement of goods both inter- state and intra state which can be generated on the GSTN (Goods and Services Tax Network). The movement of goods of more than Rs 50,000 in value cannot be made by a registered person without an e-way bill.

However, its implementation in UP was put on hold after the system developed glitches in generating the e way bill. With several states also starting to generate intra-state e-way bills on the portal, the system developed a snag.

To ensure a foolproof system, the GSTN has activated only that facility on its portal where the e-way bill can be generated when goods are transported from one state to another by either road, railways, airways or vessels. UP government in July last year had decided to suspend e-way bill till August 15 owing to technical problems highlighted by businessmen and traders. The suspension was later extended to February this year. UNI