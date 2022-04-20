UP Dy CM Slams Priyanka, Rubbishes Allegations

Lucknow: UP Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma on Monday mounted a scathing attack on Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, accusing her of supporting rioters.

Responding to Gandhi''s attack on the state government earlier in the day, he said that she had attempted to malign saffron.

He said that the Congress leader had violated rules to garner publicity. "The Congress has been indulging in such unlawful activities since some time. Prohibitory orders were in force and she still created a drama. It is also wrong to say that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had used the word ''badla'' (revenge) in his statement," he said.

Sharma alleged that the Congress was getting unnerved by the rapid development in the country because it wanted India to retain its image of a land of snake charmers. He said that the government would make all efforts to maintain law and order and no innocent would be targeted.

"Those who damage public property will have to face action," he added.

He also slammed Priyanka for leveling uncalled for allegations against the Chief Minister and the state government. --IANS