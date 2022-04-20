UP Dy CM Sharma Accuses Congress Of Politicising Parrikar's Death

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma on Monday accused the Congress party of "politicising" the demise of Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar.

"The way they have come forward to stake claim to form the government in the state shows that they had been waiting for him to die. It is highly insensitive on their part to play politics even in such situations," said Sharma while talking to ANI.

Parrikar, a senior BJP leader died on March 17 evening after a prolonged battle against cancer at the age of 63.

"I was very close to him. He has done a lot not only for the state of Goa, but for India, too. He lived his life as an honest politician and served the nation till his last breath," he said.

Sharma also took a jibe at Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, calling her boat yatra "a boat yatra for the votes."

Priyanka, Congress' newly appointed general secretary and in-charge for eastern Uttar Pradesh, has started her three-day long Ganga Yatra from Manaiya Ghat at Prayagraj on Monday. "The boat ride has only been possible because of several initiatives taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to clean the Ganga and beautify the ghats. I hope while travelling through the Ganga water, she is reminded of the good work done by our Prime Minister," he said.