UP Dy CM Drags Priyanka Gandhi's Children In Electoral War Of Words

Barabanki: Taking a jibe at Congress for failing to eradicate poverty from the nation, Uttar Pradesh deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma on Tuesday mocked the grand old Party's "Garibi Hatao" slogan and dragged the children of AICC general secretary (UP East) Priyanka Gandhi into the political slugfest.

He said the Congress has used 'garibi hatao (eradicate poverty)' slogan as a "ploy" to stay in power for many years, while adding Priyanka Gandhi's children will be the next generation of crusaders in fight against poverty. Speaking at an event here, Dinesh Sharma said, "The country first Prime Minister (Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru) expressed worry regarding poverty and talked about eradicating it. Then his daughter took it forward with the slogan "Garibi Tatao". After which, her son (former Prime Minister Rajeev Gandhi). He took both forward-poverty and the slogan. Then his wife (Sonia Gandhi) also said." "Now, what is left, Vadra ji will say "Gareebi Hatao" and their children Miraya and Raihan will also call for eradication of poverty," he added. Accusing Congress party of "exploiting poor", Sharma said, "It has been 70 years since independence, for 3/4th of its duration there was Congress govt. But poverty was not eliminated. Poor became poorer, rich became richer.