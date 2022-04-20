UP Doing Extremely Well In Centrally Sponsored Schemes: Yogi

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has said that the state government has done exceedingly well in the implementation of the centrally sponsored schemes like the sanitation, Prime Minister housing scheme and Saubhagya scheme for free electricity connection to the poor and Ayushman, the universal health insurance scheme.

CM said the government is looking forward to present the next budget of 2019-20 in February next year so Uttar Pradesh could take yet another leap in the path of development.

"It was the prerequisite for changing the perception about Uttar Pradesh and making it the most preferred destination for the investors in the country", said Yogi Adityanath said in the state assembly on Thursday in his address ahead of the passage of the second supplementary grants by the state assembly amounting to Rs 8,054 crore.

Yogi Adityanath reiterated his resolve that his government that his government has ensured that the benefit of all the government schemes reaches all sections of society without discrimination on the basis of caste and religion as was the practice during the previous Samajwadi party regime. Chief Minister with the passage of the second supplementary grants by the state assembly Uttar Pradesh has become the number one state of India in terms of the size of the budget which is now Rs 4.70 lakh crore.

"It was often said in national seminar circuit and among the experts of development that India will surge ahead if the centrally sponsored schemes for the poor are successfully implemented across the states. I can say with pride that with the support of all stakeholders Uttar Pradesh has performed well and achieved the targets which has brought positive change in the lives of the teeming millions of poor people of the state'', Yogi Adityanath said.

``UP has made a big leap in the implementation of the sanitation programme. Against the earlier 44 percent coverage in the state and national average of 96 percent, Uttar Pradesh has achieved 100 percent sanitation coverage where as many as 2.49 crore families have been proved with toilets as per the baseline survey. Around 44 lakh families not covered in the baseline survey would also be covered by the sanitation programme'', said the CM.

"Excellent team work has ensured the success of the prime minister housing scheme both in rural and urban areas. The deserving poor families from the dalit and deprived sections of the society have so far been provided 8.81 lakh housing units and one lakh more will be provided by the end of the current fiscal 2018-19. For the urban areas 7.25 lakh housing units have been sanctioned and one lakh families have been provided the houses", said the chief minister. On the availability of power and investment friendly atmosphere CM said "we have ensured power to all parts of the state without discrimination be it Etawah or Lucknow all are getting round the clock power supply and the availability of power has also added to the agriculture productivity as farmers against the costly diesel are using cheap power for agriculture operations".

``Security, peace, stable policy regime and freedom from the web of the bureaucratic red tape are the prerequisite for investors friendly environment and we have ensured this and also implemented Ease of doing business (EODB) said the CM adding `` The budget size has now equaled the total investment proposals signed during the UP Investors summit and a good sign that UP is changing''.

In his hour long speech in the assembly chief minister said ``under Deen Dayal Jyoti Yojna over 92 lakh families in 1.12 Lakh helmets of the villages have been provided free electricity connections so far ''. CM added`` this is the flagship scheme of the Center where doubts were raised over the success of the scheme. The government not only ensured the success of this scheme lot many work has been done for the strengthening of the power distribution companies, construction of new electricity sub stations and increase in capacity of large number of power transformers and the work is still on''.

Listing the measures taken by his government for the welfare of the farmers and doubling their income Chief minister rebutted the charges by the opposition parties that his government is ignoring the interests of the farming community CM said ``so far the state government has ensured the payment of over Rs 44,000 to the sugarcane farmers which is more than the annual budget of several states'. He said under the health insurance scheme ``Ayushman Bharat'' as many as 1.18 crore families or 6 crore people have been covered and they will get free medical treatment worth Rs 5 lakh in a year''. Drawing the attention of the house towards the Kumbh mela at Prayagraj, CM said ``the total mela area has been expended to 3,200 hectares from 1,700 hectares and for the first time in 450 years the pilgrims will have the rare opportunity to have `Dashing' of the `Akshayvat tree' located inside the fort on the banks of Ganga''. UNI