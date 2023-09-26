UP doctor’s murder: Father of accused arrested

Sultanpur: The Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested the father of the accused who beat a government doctor to death over a land dispute.



The accused Ajay Narain Singh is absconding and the police have arrested his father Jagdish Narain Singh.

The police have also announced a reward of Rs 50,000 on any information leading to the arrest of the accused.



Sultanpur Senior Superintendent of Police Somen Barma said that the main accused, who has three criminal cases registered against him, is on the run.



The other two accused booked at the Kotwali police station for the doctor’s murder are unidentified persons.



“We have arrested Jagdish Narain Singh, father of the main accused,” said the officer.



Meanwhile, city kotwali SHO Ramashish Upadhyay has been suspended for negligence.



District Magistrate Jasjeet Kaur said the illegal property acquired by the main murder accused and his family members has been vacated.



The family of the deceased has been provided security while financial assistance and a job have been offered to them, he added.



On Saturday, the doctor, Ghanshyam Tiwari, 53, was allegedly thrashed and sent home in an e-rickshaw after the brutal attack. The doctor fell unconscious a few minutes later and was taken to the Sultanpur district hospital, where he was declared dead.



In her complaint, the victim’s wife, Nisha Tiwari, said that the doctor had purchased two biswa of land from the main accused’s father, Jagdish Narain Singh.



“Even after paying the full amount of Rs 50 lakh, we were not given possession of the land,” she said.



Police from several police stations and PAC personnel, along with the ADM (administration), SDM (Sadar) and the ASP reached Narainpur village with three JCB machines and removed encroachments worth over Rs 4 crore on the side of the Sultanpur-Varanasi highway. The land was illegally occupied by the accused.



The administration and revenue officials also removed illegal encroachments on the land owned by the deceased doctor.

—IANS