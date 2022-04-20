UP Dist Congress Chief Thrashed For Stalking

Jalaun: The Congress district president in Jalaun was beaten up by two women who claimed that they were being stalked and harassed by the man.

Videos of the Congress leader being slapped and hit with slippers by the women went viral on the social media on Sunday, along with a photograph of the accused, Anuj Mishra, with Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

The incident took place on Saturday on Station Road in Orai.

The two women, Maya and Varsha, told reporters that the Congress leader had been frequently calling them up and harassing them.

They said that they had contacted UPCC president Ajay Kumar Lallu but he did not take any action against his party leader.

"We also informed the police but no action was taken. With no option left, we called Mishra here and publicly beat him up. What else could we do," the women said. UP Congress leaders, when contacted, feigned complete ignorance about the incident. —IANS