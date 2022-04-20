UP DGP Sulkham Singh Gets Three Months' Extension

Lucknow: Suspense over the naming of new Uttar Pradesh Police Chief has ended as the outgoing Director General of Police Sulkham Singh was granted three months extension by the Prime Minister Office on late Friday evening. The extension order were received by the state Chief Secretary, even when the Police Department has already given him the ceremonial farewell by taking out traditional parade here at Reserve Police Lines on Friday morning. State Principal Secretary (Home) Arvind Kumar confirmed that DGP Singh has been given three months extension from October 1. Meanwhile, thanking all his juniors especially the lower rank cops, for their contribution and support, DIG Singh during his farewell speech said that every one contributed in the department which made UP police as one of the best force in the world. He said that in the future also, the men in uniform would keep the head of the force high and always contribute their best to serve for welfare of the people. During his farewell ceremony, DIG Singh also felicitated Platoon Commander Chandrahas Kushwaha, who won five medals for the Department during recently concluded World Police Fire Games 2017 in California. Commander Kushwaha received a citation and cash reward of Rs 1 lakh for his rare achievement. DIG Singh would have officially retired on Saturday if he was not granted three months extension. UNI