UP DGP Seeks Details Of Policemen Who Died Of Covid

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP), Hitesh Chandra Awasthi has sent a letter to all state police departmental heads, seeking details of police personnel who died due to Covid-19 in the past one year.

The DGP has expressed displeasure over not receiving information about the exact number of police personnel who succumbed to Corona. In a letter to all the superintendents of police and police commissioners, Awasthi said, "It seems that the district in-charges are not taking any personal interest in the matter, due to which the families of the deceased policemen are not getting the compensation on time." He further warned that "Strict action will be taken if there will be any variation in the information." —IANS