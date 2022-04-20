UP DGP Addresses Rape Accused BJP MLA As Mananiya

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Police chief O P Singh today referred to BJP MLA Kuldip Singh Sengar, who has been accused of raping a minor girl, as "mananiya" or honourable at a press conference, inviting objection from media persons.

As soon as the Director General of Police said, "Mananiya vidhayakji ke virudh jo balatkar ka aarop lagaya gaya hai...(the rape charges that have been levelled against the honourable MLA)," media persons raised questions over the use of the word "mananiya".

Singh apparently tried to defend himself saying Senger is an MLA and not a convict.

"The respect that is being given to the accused is because he is an MLA... he is not a convict so far. Only a charge has been levelled against him and the case is being handed over to the CBI for investigation. The CBI will now decide whether he has to be arrested or not on the merit of the case," . PTI