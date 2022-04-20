    Menu
    States & UTs

    UP Deputy CM Maurya Undergoes Surgery At AIIMS

    April20/ 2022


    New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya underwent a surgery for the removal of a lesion in brain at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here today, hospital authorities said.

    His condition was stated to be stable.
    The 49-year-old minister was brought to Delhi from Lucknow and was admitted to the hospital on Friday after he suffered a seizure and an internal bleeding in the brain. "He underwent a surgery for the removal of a lesion in the brain today. (He) is stable, conscious and recovering in the ICU," an AIIMS statement said. A team of doctors are monitoring his condition. According to a source at AIIMS, in scientific terms, the minister underwent cavernoma surgery. Cavernoma is a cluster of abnormal blood vessels, usually found in the brain and spinal cord. PTI

    Categories :States & UTsTags :
    Related Post
    Most Commented

      Copyright © thehawk.in