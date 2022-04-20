UP Deputy CM's Remark On Corruption Embarrasses BJP

Lucknow: BJP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's remarks on corruption has left the party embarrassed. At a function in Hardoi yesterday, Mr Maurya's advice for officials sounded like he was okay with corruption in moderation. "Kamao lekin dal main namak barabar hona chahiye. Khao jaise dal main namak khaya jata hai (Eat but not more than the salt you would put in your food)," he told the officials at the function. Whether Mr Maurya quoted a wrong proverb or his message was just lost in translation is up for debate. But to many, it sounded like he was okay with corruption in moderation, leaving the BJP red-faced. Mr Maurya, state PWD minister, had started off by giving a stern warning to contractors and officials. He said, "Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government will not allow contractors and government officers to get away with the money allocated for development projects. It will not be accepted that money comes in for a road but the road is never built." But then came the 'dal mein namak' jibe. The remarks also came as a shock to the officers and students attending the function. Incidentally, Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Yadav also had a similar advice for officials when he was the PWD minister of Uttar Pradesh. "You (officials) can steal a little provided you get the work done... but never try to commit robbery," Mr Yadav had said. The statement has given the Opposition ammunition to question BJP government's policy of zero-tolerance towards corruption. Congress UP spokesperson Amarnath Agarwal said the deputy CM's remarks are a reflection of truth. "Dil ki baat juban pur aa gayi (He uttered what he actually feels)," said Mr Agarwal. "There had already been a large-scale corruption by the PWD ministry headed by Maurya in the name of patching up potholes," he added. The BJP, however, claimed that Mr Maurya's comment was being read out of context. "Mr Maurya made it clear in very strong words that corruption and corrupt both will not be tolerated. The Opposition is trying to create an unneeded controversy," said party spokesperson Dr Chandramohan, adding that people of the state had seen the good work by the BJP government and would not be swayed by such baseless allegations. UNI