UP Depts To Issue White Paper, Report Card On Completion Of 100 Days Of Yogi Govt

Lucknow: With setting a target of 100 days to make a sea change in the administration and developmental works in Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi Adityanath government has asked all the ministers to release a ' white paper' on their departments, besides issuing a report card in the end of 100 days of the government. The government has asked all the officials, including District Magistrates and Police Superintendents, to regularly sit in their offices in the morning between 0900 to 1100 hrs to hold a ' jansunvai' to solve the grievances of the people besides in the evening too they will have to sit in their offices. The government has also fixed duty of a minister to hold similar 'jansunvai' at the state BJP office every day between 1100 to 1300 hrs. Warning that no nuisance would be accepted even if it was by the BJP supporters in creating law and order problem, disclosing the decisions of the BJP government, state spokesperson and UP Power Minister Srikant Sharma here today made it clear that the CM had already directed the police and other officials to deal strictly with such elements. "As this Yogi government was for zero tolerance towards corruption, hence the officials and others found in financial irregularities, would directly go to jail and no where," he announced. The directives were issued by the Chief Minister after completion of presentation of all the departments, which ended here last night. "All the departments would have to issue white paper on the functioning and other matter while a report card would be released on the 100 days of the government. Besides CM would again hold presentation of all the departments after 100 days to see whether his directions were followed or not," he said. He said the Chief Minister was very particular about the public grievances and has asked all the officials to be prompt to solve the people's problem so that the government's pro-activity and visibility were observed in the state. "The ministers have been asked to monitor their ministry besides the districts in which they have been made -in-charge and in their assembly constituencies. While the officials have been asked to implement Thana diwas and Tehsil diwas without any failure with attendance of all senior officials," he said. Referring to the 'jansunvai' at the CM's residence regularly, Mr Sharma said, 'it will continue everyday but the district officials would be taken off task from where the complaints would be maximum.' "We have also fixed seven days deadline to resolve the issues raised by the people after meeting the CM during jansunvai," he added. He said the issues like law and order, power, road, drinking water and farmers-related matter would be on the priority of the government and ministers and officials would regularly inspect these areas to monitor the situation.