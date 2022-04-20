UP CS Reviews Work For Pravasi Bharatiya In Varanasi

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Dr. Anup Chandra Pandey has directed the concerned departments to complete the necessary preparation to successfully hold 'Pravasi Bhartiya Divas-2019' in Varanasi next month.

He also directed to ensure necessary arrangements for 2000 NRIs to visit Kumbh and tourist spot in 50 buses.

He also asked officials to deploy a liaison officer, Sub Inspector and one tourist guide in each bus to assist the NRIs during their visit. He also directed to complete the remaining works of the under constructed tent city at the venue of Pravashi Bhartiya Divas-2019 by upcoming 17th January.

Dr. Pandey issued these directives through video conferencing while reviewing the preparatory works of the proposed 'Pravashi Bhartiya Divas-2019' here on Saturday.

He has also directed to complete the construction work of Deluxe and Villa houses along with family houses for the NRIs during their stay in Varanasi. He also ordered to install CCTV cameras and deploy Police forces at the venue of the program.

Dr. Pandey has also directed for the publication of a book '' Kashi tab aur Kashi ab'' soon along with the beautification and lighting works of flyovers, roads and wall lighting at major places in Varanasi. He said, ''Ensure necessary arrangements to showcase details of lord Rama's world travel in an exhibition at the venue of the program.''

Principal Secretary, Culture Jitendra Kumar, Transport Commissioner P.Guru Prasad, Special Secretary, Industry Department Arun Kumar along with District Magistrate, Varanasi Surendra Sinth. UNI