UP CS Rahul Bhatnagar asks treasury and bank officials to ensure availability of sufficient cash

Lucknow: (UNI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary, Rahul Bhatnagar has instructed director treasury and senior bank officers to ensure availability of sufficient cash and facilities for state employees as per direction of Reserve Bank.



Mr Bhatnagar has instructed Director treasury and senior bank officials that as per RBI norms state employees must not face any inconvenience in banks while withdrawing their money. He had also reminded them that salary of November month will be credited in employee's accounts tomorrow.

Mr Bhatnagar said that it's banks responsibility to ensure availability of new currency notes for employees. Also, extra counters should be opened for general public and state employees which can reduce long queues in front of banks.

UP CS held a meeting with officials of Reserve Bank of India and director treasury along with principal secretary of finance.





UNI

