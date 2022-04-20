UP CS Directs All Districts To Implement Schemes In A Transparent Way

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Rajendra Kumar Tiwari on Monday has directed all the Commissioners and DMs to implement the public beneficiary schemes and programs transparently in order to benefit the eligible beneficiaries.

He said no discrepancy will be tolerated as far as administrative duty is concerned so the officers should ensure to discharge their administrative duties transparently. He also said that no plastic bottles should be used in the government offices and in the meeting. The chief Secretary said implementation of 'Swacchta hi sewa Pakhwada' should be done on priority by ensuring better sanitation and no compromise with quality should be made during the implementation of government schemes.

Chief Secretary has issued these directives to all the Commissioners and DMs while reviewing the progress of public beneficiary schemes through video conferencing here on Monday. Mr Tiwari has directed to purchase necessary equipment by forming a District level committee to utilize the sum of Rs. 428 crore given under Swacch Bharat Mission Scheme (Urban) transparently.

He also directed to ensure supply of electricity at the division, district and village level as per the instruction of the state government, and said that procedures should be ensured for recovery of the amount of electricity dues. He said that residual power dues should be collected by issuing RCs of big defaulters who do not pay electricity bills within the stipulated time-period.

As a result of supply 12 lakh metric tons of UREA for the Kharif crop, at least 15 lakh metric tones of UREA should be provided for the upcoming Rabi Crop. He said that district wise property register should be prepared for maintenance of properties of co-operative department and to prevent them from illegal encroachment, he added. Additional Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary and Secretaries of the respective departments were present during the video conferencing. UNI