UP Covid test teams visit 32M houses in remote areas

Lucknow: In a clear indication that the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh is aggressively trying to check the spread of coronavirus in rural areas, Covid test teams have visited over 3 crore houses across the state in a week.

A total of 3,19,37,797 houses in different blocks of districts have been covered by these teams between May 5 and 12, against the targeted 3,30,69,010 houses for the period.

Similarly, the teams conducted a total of 2,57,845 tests in remote blocks of the districts.



The government spokesman claimed that the government has also distributed 3,74,685 Covid kits to the patients so far.

The chief minister had directed the surveillance team to undertake door-to-door survey, increase pace of vaccination and double the capacity in order to contain the spread of the virus and ensure prompt treatment of positive cases.

The state government has accelerated recently its relentless and aggressive campaign to trace, test and treat Covid patients in order to maintain the declining trend of positive cases in the state.

Uttar Pradesh is one of the few states in the country that is conducting tests on war-footing even in the remotest rural areas.

