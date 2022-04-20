UP Court Orders Congress, BSP Leaders Properties To Be Attached

Lucknow: A special MP/MLA court has ordered for the attachment of properties of Congress leader Naseemuddin Siddiqui and Bahujan Samaj Party leader Ram Achal Rajbhar for evading arrest in a criminal case.

Special Judge P.K. Rai passed the order after declaring them absconders in a case accusing them of using indecent language against the minor daughter and family members of BJP leader Daya Shanker Singh. Siddiqui was the former national general secretary of the BSP and is now a Congress leader.

The judge has directed the Hazratganj police to furnish a compliance report to the court on January 22.

The case against the two leaders had been lodged by Daya Shanker Singh's mother Tetra Devi at Hazratganj police on July 22, 2016.

She had alleged that Mayawati had hurled abuses on her family in the Rajya Sabha while the BSP workers led by Siddiqui, Rajbhar and others hurled same abuses against her family, including her minor granddaughter at the Ambedkar Statue in Hazratganj.

The police had filed a charge sheet against the accused under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children against Sexual Offences Act.

While Daya Shankar Singh is an office-bearer of the BJP, his wife Swati Singh is a minister in the Yogi Adityanath government. —IANS