UP couple held for luring youth to convert to Islam

Shamli: The police have arrested a couple for allegedly attempting to lure a Christian youth into converting to Islam in Madalpur village of Uttar Pradesh's Shamli.The arrested couple, on Saturday, has been identified as Shaukeen and his wife Kamarbatun, who currently reside in the Okhla area of Delhi.

Shamli Superintendent of Police, Abhishek, said that the police received information about the suspicious activities of a youth named Sooraj and his friend Mahi in Madalpur village.

They were brought to Thanabhawan police station for interrogation, and what they disclosed was sufficient to conclude that Shaukeen and his wife Kamarbatun, who introduced herself as a Christian under the name Mahi, attempted to persuade Sooraj to convert to Islam.

He stated that Sooraj, who had converted to Christianity two years ago, came into contact with Mahi through an online game, where she identified herself as a Christian. During their conversation, they discovered that both were encountering supernatural issues in their lives.

Both visited a priest in the Karali area of Chandigarh to seek a solution to their problems.

Mahi informed Sooraj that she resided with her maternal uncle Shaukeen in the Okhla area of Delhi and invited him there.

Sooraj grew suspicious after seeing her Aadhaar card, which stated her name as Kamarbatun from Jogipura in Bijnor.

However, Mahi managed to convince him, explaining that her mother is Christian, and her father is Muslim.

Sooraj informed the police that Shaukeen and Mahi introduced him to an unknown individual during his visit to Delhi, who attempted to persuade him that Christianity and Islam are two similar religions, and that he should consider adopting Islam.

Meanwhile, Mahi and Shaukeen instructed him on how to offer Namaz and his name was changed to Asad.

It was only during interrogation that Mahi’s relationship with Shaukeen was revealed -- that she is, in fact, Shaukeen’s wife. This clarified that the couple purposefully concealed their relationship to deceive Sooraj and convert him to Islam, said police.

