UP Council Polls: 13 Candidates In Fray For Same Number Of Seats

Lucknow: With 12 candidates filing their nominations on the last day Monday, stage is all set for the crucial biennial polls to 13 seats of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council.

However, political parties, avoiding elections this time, has not fielded any additional candidate like the Rajya Sabha.

On the last day of the nominations, 10 candidates of the BJP besides one each of the Apna Dal and Samajwadi Party filed their nominations. The Apna Dal candidate is supported by the BJP in this elections.

Now a total of 13 candidates are in the fray for the same number of seats and they will be declared elected on April 19 at 1500 hrs after the end of the withdrawals.

However, tomorrow would be an important day for the candidates, when the scrutiny of papers takes place. April 26 was fixed for the elections for the Council though there would be no need of it now.

BSP candidate B R Ambedkar had filed his nominations on Friday last.

On the last day, Samajwadi Party candidate Naresh Uttam was the first to file his nominations. Uttam is the president of the state unit of the party. Thereafter, the BJP candidates came to file their papers. Vidya Sagar Sonkar was first to file his nominations followed by Vijay Bahadur Pathak, UP ministers Mahendra Singh and Mohsin Raza, Dr Sarojni Agarwal, Ashok Kataria, Jaiveer Singh, Yashwant Singh, Ashok Dhawan and Bhukkal Nawab. From Apna Dal, Ashish Singh Patel, husband of Union Minister Anupriya Patel, filed his nominations with the support from BJP. Anupriya was present during the filing of the nominations.

BSP candidate B R Ambedkar had contested the biennial Rajya Sabha polls too as a joint opposition candidate last month but lost to BJP member Anil Agarwal in the second preferential vote.

If there would have been an elections then each candidate would have required around 29 votes to get elected in the first round of counting.

However, the situation would be bad for the opposition in the Council after the elections. Dominated by SP with 61 members, out of the 13 retiring MLCs, eight are from SP, including party president Akhilesh Yadav, state president Naresh Uttam and chief spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary. One of its former MLC Ambika Chaudhary, who joined BSP before 2017 polls, had quit from the Council in December 2017. Since SP is sure to win one seat, its tally in the Council will come down to 55.

BSP's tally will dip from nine to seven as its two members, Legislative Council leader Sunil Chittor and MLC Vijay Pratap are retiring. BSP's Jaiveer Singh had switched over to BJP and resigned from the Council in September last year to pave way for BJP's Mohsin Raza.

Mr Ajit Singh's Rashtriya Lok Dal will not have any representation in the Upper House with its lone MLC Chaudhary Mushtaq retiring.

The BJP-led NDA, which has 324 MLAs can easily get 11 seats and have 5 extra votes. With BSP's Anil Singh and SP's Nitin Agarwal defecting to its side, the BJP tally goes up to 6.

On the other hand, SP with 46 MLAs (after defection of Nitin Agarwal), can easily get at least one member elected with 17 votes to spare. The party seeks to get support of BSP which has 18 MLAs (after defection of Anil Singh) and seven of Congress for winning the second seat comfortably.

The Council members, who are retiring on May 5 are Akhilesh Yadav, Ambika Choudhury, Umar Ali Khan, Naresh Chandra Uttam, Dr Madhu Gupta, Rajendra Choudhury, Ramsakal Gujjar, D Vijay Yadav(all SP), UP ministers Dr Mahendra Kumar Singh and Mohsin Raza(both BJP), Sunil Kumar Chittor and Dr Vijay Pratap (both BSP) and Choudhury Mustaq( RLD). UNI