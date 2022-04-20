UP Council Chairman Rejects Cong Petition For Disqualification Of MLC

Lucknow: The chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council, Ramesh Yadav, has rejected a plea by the Congress seeking disqualification of MLC Dinesh Pratap Singh from the House, terming the petition as not maintainable.

The Congress on Tuesday said it will move the high court against the order.

In his order on Monday, Yadav said the petition filed for disqualification by MLC Deepak Singh on behalf of the Congress was not maintainable and was thus being rejected.

The application for disqualification was moved on May 9, 2018 after Dinesh Pratap Singh had shared stage with BJP leaders including Amit Shah

When contacted, Deepak Singh, said the party will soon be approaching the high court against the verdict.

He said Dinesh Singh had unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Lok Sabha election as a BJP candidate against Congress leader Sonia Gandhi from Rae Bareli and that he was earlier elected to the Upper House in 2016 as a Congress candidate.

Dinesh Singh had himself said that he was not in the Congress, Deepak Singh claimed, asking what more grounds were required for disqualification of a member from the House.

The Chairman has "overlooked vital facts" that we had given with our petition, Deepak Singh added.

Earlier this month, the chairman had disqualified Naseemuddin Siddiqui, who was elected to the House as a BSP candidate but had later joined the Congress.PTI