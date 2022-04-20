UP Corona Count: 34 More Dead, 2,300 Infected; Total Fatalities 1,263, Cases 55,588

Lucknow: A total of 34 persons died of COVID-19 and 2,300 tested positive for the infection on Wednesday, raising the death toll due to the disease to 1,263 and total cases to 55,588 in Uttar Pradesh.

The active COVID-19 cases in the state, however, stands at 20,825, Additional Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said on Wednesday. "As many as 1,263 COVID-19 patients have died in the state, while the count of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 20,825," he added.

He also said the count of fresh cases in the state stands at 2,308.

Prasad said as many as 33,500 COVID-19 patients have been discharged so far.

The count of total COVID-19 cases was 53,283 in the state on Tuesday. PTI