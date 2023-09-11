UP cops use ‘Jawan’ poster to remind the use of helmets

Lucknow: The UP Police are developing a keen sense of humour now. In a creative tweak, the police have used the poster of Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' to send across a message.The police have created a meme with the catch line -- “Jawan ho ya budhe, two-wheeler pe baithne se pehle, helmet kabhi na bhule (Young or old, never forget helmet while riding a bike)”. The caption comes on the poster of Shahrukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’ that shows the actor with a bandaged head.

UP Police have been giving creative spins to Bollywood songs and films to send out social messages to the masses.

Netizens on X showered praise on the innovative public awareness campaign. “What an apt use of pictures,” said one user. Another one posted, “Hilarious! Great work by the UP police social team.” “Take a bow whoever is handling the account,” read another comment.

Additional SP, UP Police Social Media Cell, Rahul Srivastava, said that a lot of brainstorming is involved in creating such memes.

“We try to stay in tune with the latest trends and focus our messaging around it. This has helped us widen our reach and connect with the people organically,” he said.

The UP Police have been grabbing eyeballs on social media with its cheeky takes on current events and X trends to send across a message to the people on various issues.

Taking a cue from ‘Chellam Sir’, a character in the popular web series who is extremely cautious in his every move, ‘The Family Man Season 2’, UP Police had shared a post: “Every ‘Family Man’ should safeguard their hard-earned money from scamster! #Chellam Sir is a ‘man for all seasons.’

UP Police’s spins on women issues and road safety campaigns were also a big hit. A popular song from Bollywood flick ‘Darr’, ‘Tu haan kar ya naa kar, tu hai meri Kiran’, was used by UP Police to drive home a very serious message.

As the character of Rahul Mehra (played by Shah Rukh Khan) is seen as trying to forcibly woo the heroine without her consent, a bold message is reflected after the clip which says “Kiran’s No is a NO".

—IANS