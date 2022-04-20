UP cops beat health worker, vandalise shops in Pilibhit

Pilibhit: Complaints of police atrocities in Pilibhit district have come in during the past 24 hours.

A private health worker, Rajiv Kumar (35), of Behta village under Bilsanda police station was allegedly beaten up by a group of constables out to enforce the lockdown on Thursday.

The man was on his way to his clinic for work.

A group of policemen from the same police station also vandalised two grocery shops that were open.

All grocery shops across the district have been allowed to be open between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. every day so that residents can purchase essential items.

However, the police team ignored the order issued by District Magistrate Vaibhav Srivastava.

According to Rajiv Kumar, a compounder employed at the clinic of Dr. Manmeet Gupta, he was on way to work when he was stopped by a police team. He claimed he was stopped by a woman constable, Chanchal Bhatia, and was allegedly beaten up for "breaking lockdown rule".

"I told the constable the name of the clinic and asked her to verify the same by calling up the clinic but she beat me up," the victim said.

He allegedly sustained a minor fracture due to the beating.

Two grocery shop owners also accused police of ''tyranny'' in the name of the lockdown. Both shop owners, Mukesh Gupta and Neelesh Gupta, alleged that group of policemen barged into their shops and vandalised it. They were abused, the owners said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Dixit said he would order an inquiry into the matter and take appropriate action if the complaints were found to be true.

--IANS