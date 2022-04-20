UP Cop Sent To Lines After Video Goes Viral

Firozabad: The station house in-charge (SHO) of the Naseerpur police station here, Pravendra Yadav, has been sent to lines after his video in which he is seen celebrating the birthday of a Samajwadi Party worker at the police station went viral on social media.

The Samajwadi Party worker whose birthday was celebrated at the police station on Saturday, has been identified as Mohit Yadav, a resident of the Tatapura village. The video of the birthday celebration was uploaded on social media by a friend of Mohit Yadav.

The video shows the inspector cutting the cake and feeding it to Mohit Yadav went viral on social media on Saturday but was later deleted.

Mohit was also seen sharing the cake with other policemen.

Following primary investigation, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Firozabad removed the station in-charge Pravendra Yadav from the Nasserpur police station and attached him to police lines.

SSP Firozabad Ajay Kumar said, "Taking cognizance of the viral video, inspector Pravendra Yadav has been removed from the Naseerpur police station. The act of the police officer in uniform was found unethical in primary investigation. He has been asked to submit a written clarification. The matter will be investigated in detail. Further action will be taken on the basis of the inquiry report." --IANS