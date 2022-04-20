UP cop injured in celebratory firing

Bareilly:A sub-inspector was injured in a celebratory firing at a constable's birthday party here in Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Tuesday.

The police official has been admitted to a hospital and his condition is said to be stable.

According to SSP Shailesh Kumar Pandey, an inquiry has been ordered into the incident.

Sources said that the birthday party was organised on Monday night at Yug Veena Palace in Cantt police circle by constable Ashwini.

It is not yet known how the sub-inspector, Sanjay Singh, was shot in the waist but other police personnel present at the party immediately took him to the hospital.

Some of the guests reportedly began firing to celebrate the occasion and the sub-inspector was hit.

Further probe is on, police added. IANS