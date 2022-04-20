    Menu
    UP cop detained after live-in partner found dead

    April20/ 2022


    Lucknow: A sub-inspector of the Uttar Pradesh Police has been detained for questioning after a woman, whom he was in a live-in relationship with, was found dead in mysterious circumstances in her flat in the Chinhat area.

    The incident happened on Sunday. The woman, Mamta, was living with Rahul Rathore, sub-inspector in the Uttar Pradesh Police, currently posted in Lalitpur district.

    Assistant Commissioner of Police (east) S.M. Qasim Abdi said the forensic team found a pistol and letter from the spot.

    "Whether it is murder or suicide will be ascertained once we get the post-mortem report. The sub-inspector and his servant are being questioned," he said.

    Chinhat Police Station inspector Dhananjay Kumar Pandey said the body had a gunshot wound.

    The duo was staying together for the last four months.

    It is also being probed whether Rathore took a leave to come to Lucknow or was absent from duty, police said.

    —IANS

