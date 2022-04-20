UP Congress To Hold OBC Conferences

Lucknow: Close on the heels of Bharatiya Janta Party's (BJP) move to woo the voters of the Other Backward Class (OBC), now the Uttar Pradesh Congress was ready on their footstep with coming Lok Sabha elections in mind.

Starting from October 6, the Party will re-organise the OBC Cells of the Party till the block level and would launch a drive to motivate the members of the Community to see back towards the Party as BJP only cheated them through fake promises.

``Bharatiya Janta Party and it's prime minister Narendra Modi promises for welfare of OBC community is nothing but a Jumla", asserted Party's OBC Cell national co-ordinator, Anil Saini adding that all the poll promises turned out to be `fake' and now the OBC community had no job in their hands.

``We will organise a big conference of the OBC community here on coming October 6 in which besides others, all senior OBC leaders of the Party along with state president Raj Babbar will participate", revealed Saini claiming that on the same day they will also form the OBC state unit of the Congress. Addressing a press conference here on Friday ,Mr Saini, who is also looking after OBC's activities of UP Congress, said that after the State unit, they will organise similar seminars in every 80 Parliaments of the State and subsequently appoint the district OBC committees.

He claimed that later after strengthening the OBC cell till the block level, they will launch a big agitation both against the Centre and the State government for ignoring the welfare of OBC community. He said that they will also form a 20-member OBC Committee in all 403 Assembly constituencies of Uttar Pradesh so that they could motivate the former Congressmen to return to Party fold so they could collectively fight for the welfare of OBC community. UNI