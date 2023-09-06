UP Congress seeks judicial probe in murder at Union Minister’s house

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) president Ajay Rai has demanded a judicial probe, by a sitting judge, into the murder that took place at the residence of Union Minister Kaushal Kishore’s son in Thakur Ganj police station area of Lucknow here, last week.

Rai alleged on Wednesday that the Union minister was now making efforts to protect his son. He said Kaushal Kishore was the second Union minister from the state after Ajay Mishra Teni who was protecting his son. He alleged that the police were completing mere formalities in the case.

He said a case under section 30 of the Arms Act had only been registered against the Union minister’s son in Lucknow.

“The BJP government is adopting dual standards. It is protecting legislators and ministers,” said Rai.

He also referred to the case of a woman police head constable who was found badly injured on-board a train at Ayodhya railway station and said the police stopped him from visiting the victim at KGMU.

He said he only wanted to inquire about the health of the woman head constable.

Rai alleged that contractors from Gujarat were being given contracts in the state and inflation and corruption were on the rise.

—IANS