UP Congress Questions Yogi's Wisdom To Rename Allahabad As Prayagraj

Lucknow: Following the footsteps of the Congress president Rahul Gandhi who has become a devotee of Lord Shiva and Ram, the Uttar Pradesh Congress has invoked `Brahma' to question the wisdom of the chief minister Yogi Adityanath for announcing to rename Allahabad as `Prayagraj'.

The Uttar Pradesh Congress pursuing the policy of `soft Hindutuva' said chief minister is ignorant of the fact that the city is already named as `Prayag' and there was no need to rename it. The UP Congress citing the role of Allahabad in freedom movement and its association with Nehru has opposed the move to rename the city as `Prayagraj'. The Congress said an erasing the name of Allahabad from history would be an insult to the freedom movement. It said the government could carve out new district and name it as `Prayagraj' as Kaushambi district was carved out of Allahabad.

``At the time of creation of the Universe `Brahma' had performed the first `Yajna' (pratham yagya) at the place and Prayag was created by adding two words `Pra' and `Yaag and Prayag came into existence'', claimed the general secretary of the UP Congress Onkar Nath Singh here on Sunday.

The Congress leader said there is already one railway station named as Prayag and comes under the Kumbh mela area which is spread in 20-22 km. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday had announced to rename Allahabad as `Pryagraj'. He had also said that the state Governor Ram Naik has also supported the move.

After invoking the Vedic past of Allahabad, the Congress leader reverted to the medieval history of the city saying ``during the Mughal era Akbar had built the fort on the banks of Ganga and named it as `Allaahaabad which was later named as Allahabad during the British period''. ``Allahabad had played a stellar role in the freedom movement. Liaquat Ali had led the 1857 mutiny from Allahabad and later the All India session of the Congress was also held at Allahabad in 1888, 1892 and 1910 and an all party meeting was held at Allahabad in 1919 to launch agitation against the Rowlett Act which had decided to boycott the schools, colleges and courts and the foundation of the non cooperation movement was laid at this city'', said Mr Singh. He said Swaraj Bhawan is located in Allahabad and the Congress spearheaded the freedom struggle in this city and the first prime minister of India Jawaharlal Nehru was also from Allahabad. Moreover he said Allahabad was the state capital of United province from 1904 to 1949 and police HQ, CAG office, head office of north central railway and Allahabad university are located here and it will be the most imprudent to rename the city as Prayagraj. UNI