UP Congress leader Rita Bahuguna Joshi joins BJP, attacks Rahul Gandhi

Former Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Rita Bahuguna Joshi on Thursday joined the BJP in the presence of party chief Amit Shah. 67-year-old Bahuguna, currently an MLA from Lucknow Cantonment, was said to be unhappy with the Congress leadership over projection of Sheila Dikshit as the party's chief ministerial face for the upcoming UP elections. She also felt increasingly marginalised since Raj Babbar was made the UP party chief. Her joining the BJP comes as a shot in its arm as it will help the saffron party consolidate Brahmin votes. Bahuguna's brother and former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Vijay Bahuguna had joined the BJP a few months back.