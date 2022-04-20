UP Congress Lagging Behind In Poll Preparation

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Congress, which had suddenly hogged headlines following Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's entry into active politics, is apparently losing steam even as the Parliamentary poll dates are expected early next month.

Though the Congress has formed six committees for the Lok Sabha polls in the state, but it does not seem to serve any purpose at the ground level as most of the members are either ticket seekers or viable contestants in the elections.

The poll preparation had picked up momentum after the Priyanka-Rahul road show in Lucknow on February 11 and marathon meeting of Priyanka and her colleague Jyotiraditya Scindia in the state for the next three days. Surprisingly, after the meeting except for appointments of some leaders from other states to assist Priyanka and Jyotiraditya and announcement of the six committees, nothing has been done at the ground level by the party so far. Reportedly, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had told the party leaders that their target is 2022 Assembly polls in the state and they would be focussing only on that.

The newly formed election committee headed by UPCC president Raj Babbar is slated to meet here on Monday afternoon. The first meeting of the committee would be formal and will only discuss on the names of selected candidates, sources here said.

A senior Congress leader told UNI here on Monday that Rahul and Priyanka had put the party on the race with SP-BSP alliance and the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls but now they are lagging behind in preparation.

Most members of the committees, who are popular will be the candidates for the Lok Sabha elections while others who do not enjoy popularity will be denied tickets, the source informed while questioning about the impact of the committees. Raj Babbar himself is contesting from Fatehpur Sikri while, Salman Khurshid, the senior most member of the election strategy and planning committee is also expected to contest from Farrukahbad seat, said the source. Rahul Gandhi had constituted an election committee, campaign committee, election strategy and planning committee, co-ordination committee, manifesto committee, as well as media and publicity committee for UP.

Lesser known Gajraj Singh, a former MLA from Hapur, has been given the chairmanship of the campaign committee and Rashid Alvi, the chairmanship of the manifesto committee. Alvi is expected to contest the poll from Sambhal seat, while four other senior members of the election committee- Sriprakash Jaiswal is expected to contest from Kanpur, Jitin Prasada from Dhaurara seat, R P N Singh from Kushinagar and P L Punia from Barabanki seat. UNI