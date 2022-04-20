UP Congress Hold Protest Against PM Near CBI HQ In Lucknow

Lucknow: On the All-India Congress Committee (AICC) call for nation-wide protests demanding apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and reinstatement of CBI director Alok Verma who was sent on forced leave, Uttar Pradesh Congress, led by its president Raj Babbar, held a demonstration near the agency's office here at Nawal Kishore Road on Friday.

Raising anti-government slogans like "Chowkidar Chor hai" and "CBI ko Azad karo", the Congress activists also clashed with the policemen for going towards the CBI office.

However, due to deployment of heavy security forces near the CBI office, the Congress leaders could not go near it.

Later, Mr Babbar, talking to media alleged that the Narendra Modi government was afraid of Mr Verma over his decision to order a probe into the Rafale fighter aircraft deal leading to his removal.

"In the country of Mahatma Gandhi and a democratic set up, the present BJP was trying to create a dictatorial administration which will not be tolerated," he said.

He said the party demands that the Prime Minister apologise to the nation for "illegal and unconstitutional" sending on leave of the CBI director. The party also sought reinstatement of Verma at the earliest.

Giving a call to party workers and leaders here on Thursday, Mr Babbar had directed them to reach the CBI office on Friday morning and stage a protest against unwanted and unconstitutional action of the prime minister to remove CBI director. UNI