UP Congress Gears Up For 2022 Assembly Polls

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee has started preparations for the 2022 state Assembly elections, after the conclusion of Lok Sabha polls, party sources said here on Tuesday. According to the exit polls, though the Congress seats will witness a considerable dip in its seats across Uttar Pradesh, yet the vote percentage of the party, is expected to rise, which has come as a breather for the party leaders. Party sources said here that Congress has asked its various district chiefs to get the booth-wise data and send it to the party headquarters. The data would be analysed, to chalk out a strategy and also work out the grey areas accordingly, the sources further said. The attempt by Congress to gather booth-wise data is also seen as a step towards strengthening the party's organisational structure in the state.

The party would conduct a meeting of senior leaders, candidates and various district chiefs, just after the poll results this week, they added. Earlier in the month of February, Congress Chief Rahul Gandhi, after holding a grand road show in the state capital, had said that his party aims at forming the government in Uttar Pradesh in 2022. 'I have sent Priyanka (Gandhi Vadra) and Jyotiraditya (Scindia) to Uttar Pradesh and given them the task to work at the grass root level, instead of going after the high flyers, to strengthen the party. Only then, we can have a government here.

'I have told them that Congress should perform well in 2022 and that the next government should be formed by them,' Mr Gandhi said further. People of Uttar Pradesh have tried every government and all of them have failed and now, it is time for Congress to prove its mettle, he added. UNI