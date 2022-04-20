UP Congress Flays Niti Aayog For Being Agent Of Central Govt

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Congress has criticised the members of Niti Aayog for hailing the Centre and State governments for mobilising development process, and claimed that the autonomous body is working just like a Government's agent instead of making fair analysis.

"Both Centre and State government's failed to initiate any development project so far and were making just announcements still the Niti Aayog's appreciation clearly pointed that the autonomous body is working like an agent of the BJP government", asserted spokesman of the UPCC, Amarnath Agarwal.

Flaying the remarks of the Niti Aayog, here on Thursday evening, Mr Agarwal said that Aayog vice-chairman claimed that 80 per cent land for Purvanchal Expressway has been already acquired, state will be Open Defecation Free (ODF) by the end of next year, 10 lakh houses for poor were already constructed in rural UP, etc all are far from reality.

"State government had targeted 9 lakh houses for poor in the rural sector so it is surprising that how they already constructed 10 lakh houses as per Aayog, even when the budget for the same has been not released till last July", cited Agarwal adding that it clearly exposed the claims of the Aayog's vice-chairman.

Similarly, the claims of the Aayog that 80 per cent land for Purvanchal Expressway has been already acquired also stand exposed as the proposal over who will construct the said expressway is hanging in balance between Centre and the State government and no decision has been taken so far. Agarwal said that earlier proposal of Purvanchal Expressway, the tender for which was also cleared during Samajwadi Party's government, was already cancelled by the present BJP government led by Yogi Adityanath so there is no question of acquiring the land for the purpose. Congress spokesman further said that as far as Aayog's claims that state will be ODF by the end of next year is just another attempt to misguide the public as the Aayog's itself earlier shown it's concern of shortage of budget for the purpose. He said that so far only the prime minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, were making false claims on 'development' but now the Niti Aayog seems to have left them behind by presenting distorted facts before the public. UNI