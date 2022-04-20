UP Congress Demands Ban On RSS Shakhas At Parks & Other Public Places

Lucknow: Even as the Uttar Pradesh police has adopted a strict gesture not to all anyone to offer Friday Namaz at parks and other public places on Juma, on the other hand state Congress has shot off a letter to the state DGP asking him to ban holding of Shakas by the RSS in the parks and public places.

In a letter sent to the state DGP, copy of which sent to the Chief Secretary and Principal Secretary (home), UP Congress Vichar Vibhag chairman Sampurnand said that the state police had banned the Namaz at parks in Noida by citing the supreme court orders of 2009. " But that SC orders also say that no government employee and his or her family would engage in political functions or activity," he questioned through his letter on Friday.

Demanding that the state police should not act in a biased manner by banning Friday Namaz or Bhagwat Kath, he said that the RSS Shakhas are also being held in parks and other public places but the police was ignoring it.

"One sided action would create annoyance among the people and hence, the police should immediately ban RSS Shakhas at public places," the Congress leader said.

Meanwhile, the UP police in order to prevent people going to the parks to offer Friday Namaz in Noida have filled the entire park with water. Several maulvis too have refused to lead the Namaz till police give them permission.

However, UP Minority Commission has justified the decision of the Noida police to allow the Namaz or any other religious functions after permission only.

Some muslim politicians have alleged that on one hand the UP police shower flower petals on the Kanwariyas in western UP, but they says threat on law and order over Friday Namaz, which is unfortunate. UNI